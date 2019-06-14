Pancake bar Stack & Still adds Silverburn site to mix

A Glasgow pancake restaurant is expanding with the opening of a second site next month, creating scores of jobs.

Stack & Still, which opened the doors of its Glasgow city-centre location in October, will launch at out-of-town outlet Silverburn shopping centre in early July.

It comes after founders hailed the “phenomenal success” of its first outlet, which has served more than 500,000 pancakes in the first six months. The licensed bar and pancake restaurant claims to be the largest city-centre location of its kind.

The business currently has 60 staff and is set to hire a further 60 for its new dual-level location inside the Silverburn Winter Garden.

Stack & Still is the fourth venture from Glasgow-based entrepreneur Paul Reynolds who is also behind Gin Spa, Gin71 and the Cup venues.

The restaurant claims to offer more than ten million possible pancake combinations, with options including buckwheat, sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan stacks.

Reynolds, who is joined by director Graham Swankie in the Stack & Still venture, said: “We have been blown away by the response to Stack and Still since launching last year. From the people of Glasgow, to those visiting from further afield, people have really embraced the Stack & Still concept.

“Expansion and roll-out has always been part of our strategy and given the popularity of Silverburn, the ease of parking and their consistent growth in customer footfall, we are confident it will be the perfect location for our second site.”