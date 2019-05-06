Paisley’s Safer Scotland drives over the Border with £500k win

Site security company Safer Scotland has begun its advance into England thanks to a six-figure contract win in Northumberland.

The “breakthrough” deal, worth some £500,000, has been signed with major building and civil engineering contractor Farrans for the Northumberland Energy Park.

It is the latest in a run of contract wins which will push the Paisley-based firm’s turnover to in excess of £1.6 million, up by 50 per cent on this year.

Security specialist and business founder Ryan Clark (above) said: “This is an important new step which opens up a world of potential for our offering. The opportunities in England are 50 times greater than north of the Border.”

The Northumberland contract, which will run for two-and-a-half years, will involve a bespoke CCTV package, man-guarding and access control at the strategic land development sites across the Blyth estuary.

The deal comes on the back of a previous contract win with Farrans for a road realignment project in Aberdeenshire. That, in turn, followed a £200,000 instruction at the £38m Farrans Roadbridge Joint Venture which was set up to construct the A737 Dalry bypass.

Clark added: “The bypass was a rolling project with constantly changing power needs and risk profiles. The client wanted a tower which they could move themselves and which would not be dependent on replacing hydrogen power cell gas canisters.

“We developed a solution which combined solar panels and an inbuilt wind turbine capacity which meant remote and dangerous areas could be effectively monitored. Its standalone generating capacity has given us a proof of concept model which we can roll out more widely.”