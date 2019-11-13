Owner of Edinburgh's Bon Vivant and Devil’s Advocate hails turnover hike

The Edinburgh-based hospitality business behind a string of capital venues including Bon Vivant and the Devil’s Advocate has hailed a hike in turnover after growing its portfolio.

Bon Vivant Group, which owns and operates bars and restaurants across the city, as well as a wine, beer and spirit shop, said it had increased turnover by 42 per cent in the last year.

The firm runs the Devils Advocate pub and restaurant in the heart of the city's Old Town. Picture: Contributed

The group, which is headed by Stuart McCluskey, went from operating four establishments to seven last year, following £950,000 of financing from Allied Irish Bank (GB).

It used the funding to open two new venues: El Cartel on Teviot Square and Lady Libertine on West Register Street. The group also began operating The Register Club in the Edinburgh Grand, St Andrew Square, on behalf of the venue’s owner.

Challenges

Antonia Jackson, finance manager of Bon Vivant Group, said: “Despite the challenges our industry faces, we have seen our turnover grow 42 per cent over the last 12 months.

“This is a strong reflection of the hard work from our teams and the expansion, backed by AIB (GB). The team has been exceptionally supportive and understands not just our business, but also the wider picture in Edinburgh and across the trade.”

Tina Crookston, relationship manager at AIB (GB), said: “The Bon Vivant Group has eclectic, renowned venues across Edinburgh and its business structure makes it an attractive partner for the bank.

“To achieve 42 per cent growth at a time when the hospitality trade is facing many pressures is a testament to the quality of Bon Vivant Group’s offering. We are extremely proud to have supported this expansion.”

