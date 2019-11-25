OroGin Distillery and The George hotel roll out exclusive gin

Lockerbie’s OroGin Distillery Company has teamed up with a luxury Edinburgh hotel to launch an exclusive gin brand.

Gin experts from the Scottish distiller have teamed up with counterparts at The George hotel to create Number Nineteen, a dry craft gin.

Bottles of Number Nineteen are exclusively available for purchase from InterContinental Edinburgh The George hotel. Picture: Contributed

The spirit’s launch coincides with the unveiling of the hotel’s multi-million-pound refurbishment and re-brand as the InterContinental Edinburgh – The George.

Number Nineteen is available for exclusive purchase as a bottle from the hotel, while customers can find the gin in the Printing Press Bar & Kitchen and in their room’s mini bar.

The brand's label has been designed to reflect the hotel's Georgian heritage, with an original map of Edinburgh’s George Street and a border that’s reminiscent of a Georgian door number.

It is the second gin to be launched by the property, following No. 25 in 2017.

Ray Clynick, MD and head distiller for The OroGin Distilling Co, said: “We’re really excited to launch the new Number Nineteen gin brand. The bottle looks fantastic with the design mirroring the elegance, quiet opulence and timelessness of The George.”

