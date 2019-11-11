Orkney modelling company enjoys boost in UK-wide sales after Small Biz 100

Have your say

An Orkney scale modelling company has enjoyed a sales boost after being showcased as part of the UK-wide Small Business Saturday campaign.

Peedie Models, which designs, manufactures and supplies models including detailed aircraft, warships and railway kits, has been named as one of the “Small Biz 100”, which encourages shoppers to choose small or local businesses.

The company launched special one-day discounts through its model railway and 3D printing websites to celebrate its inclusion, and has since seen an uptick in business from Scotland and further afield.

Founder Paul Tyer said: “Being involved in the Small Business Saturday campaign has been fantastic for the growth of the company.

“It has allowed us to successfully expand our market reach, resulting in increased commission requests coming from across the UK.”

Peedie Models has previously worked with Historic Environment Scotland and a number of television productions including Channel 4’s The Biggest Little Railway in the World and Channel 5’s Great Model Railway Challenge.

Tyer cited support provided by Business Gateway to improve its digital marketing capabilities and secure business development grant funding, as “crucial” to Peedie Models’ expansion.

Wendy Pickles of Business Gateway Orkney added: “Peedie Models is a brilliant example of a small, highly-skilled business aiming to grow and establish itself across Orkney and the UK.

"We initially focused on helping Paul successfully gain grant funding, as well as providing one-to one support and marketing expertise which has been instrumental in the development of the business.

“Being selected to be part of the Small Business Saturday campaign has been a brilliant stepping stone for Peedie Models.”

