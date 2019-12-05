Orkney dentistry firm braces for growth by teaming up with large Scottish player

Married couple Scott and Amy Tulloch, who in 2014 launched Orkney’s only NHS surgery after a gap of almost 15 years, have agreed a partnership with Scottish dental group Clyde Munro.

Orkney Dental’s 30-strong team across three practices now provides dental care to around three quarters of the island’s population.

From left, Jacqui Frederick, group clinical director with Clyde Munro; Fiona Wood, chief operations officer with Clyde Munro; dental nurse Ali Kemp; and dentists Scott and Amy Tulloch. Picture: Orkney Photographic.

It has teamed up with Clyde Munro, which was founded in 2015 by Jim Hall and now comprises more than 30 practices with 160 associates and 320-plus staff.

Amy Tulloch said: “From the very outset, we were clear this would be called Orkney Dental, because we still want it to be here serving the community in 50 or 100 years.

“That is what we want our legacy to be and we are certain that working with Clyde Munro will safeguard dentistry on Orkney for decades to come.”

Hall said: “Everything we do is about delivering the best possible dental care to patients wherever they are in Scotland, so we are absolutely thrilled that we now have a first foothold in one of the country’s island communities... we look forward to working with [Orkney Dental] to further support the NHS strategy for rural locations.”

The Tullochs say they will remain a vital part of Orkney Dental with more time to focus on developing services and mentoring young professionals. Amy said: “As part of Clyde Munro, our role will be to drive continued clinical excellence. It will absolutely be business as usual - the only changes our patients will see will see will be positive ones."