Opito pumps £600,000 into 'one-of-a-kind' Aberdeen theatre

Opito, the not-for-profit skills body for the energy industry, has invested more than £600,000 in a “one-of-a-kind” energy theatre.

The organisation has signed a seven-year agreement with Aberdeen Science Centre (ASC) to create the Opito Theatre of Energy, which will be unveiled next summer following the centre’s multi-million-pound development.

Opito claims the immersive theatre will be the only one of its kind in the UK, providing interactive experiences to help visitors understand how having a mix of energy sources is shaped by public demand.

It will be produced by creative studio Happy Finish, whose clients include Google, Nike and The Shard in London.

Opito director of external affairs Jill Glennie said the exhibit, which will replace the show theatre within ASC, is “an excellent platform to reach young people, schoolteachers, families and the community”.

She added: "As the sector looks to navigate the energy transition and achieve Roadmap 2035, it’s vital that we communicate and promote the new transformational roles industry will need in the coming years, and how they will play a major role in achieving our net zero goals.

“Our sponsorship underlines our commitment to working closely with industry partners to promote the varied skills landscape within the energy sector, while communicating its importance and impact to help secure a sustainable pipeline of talent for years to come.”

READ MORE: Timberbush Tours invests more than £1m in eco-friendly coaches