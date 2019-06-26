Opening date for new Aldi in Scottish city revealed

Dundee’s brand new Aldi store will open in August this year as part of an expansion of the German supermarket chain across the UK.

The store, on Myrekirk Road, is due to open on 29 August and will be the brand’s third in the city, reports The Mirror.

It comes as Aldi announce the opening dates of 12 stores across the UK out of the 21 which are due to open in 2019.

A new Aldi store will open in Dundee in August (Photo: Shutterstock)

Supermarket growth

The discount supermarket is in the process of large-scale growth in the UK, targeting 1,000 stores across the country by 2025.

More than doubling its market share since 2011, the company now has 825 stores in the country, rising to nearly 850 by the end of the year.

Matthew Barnes, the UK and Ireland chief executive of Aldi, said in 2017: “If you look at the population, we think not only could we have a store in every town and city, but for every 25,000 to 30,000 people.”

More stores for Dundee

Dundee could be home to five Aldis in the near future if the supermarket’s plans are to be believed.

In February, plans for a fourth shop on Tom Johnstone Road were revealed after planning permission was submitted by the company.

In planning documents the firm said: “Aldi is seeking to operate up to five foodstores to serve Dundee’s residents. Food shopping habits have changed in recent years.

“Consumers are now far more discerning in where they choose to shop and as such, increasingly expect easy access to a wide range of foodstore operators, with the likes of Aldi being part of this mix.

“These trends have been reinforced by feedback from the public and strongly suggest that a new Aldi store would help to meet qualitative and quantitative deficiencies in the catchment area.”

The planning proposal has yet to be discussed by Dundee City Council but the plans could create 35 new jobs.