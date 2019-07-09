Opening date confirmed for Glasgow's The Ivy Buchanan Street

Luxury restaurant chain The Ivy is to open its second Scottish branch on Monday 29 July in Glasgow.

The launch of The Ivy Buchanan Street has been heralded by the arrival of the Ivy Bus, which will also be visiting sites such as Royal Exchange Square, Queen’s Park and TRSMT at Glasgow Green.

The new site – in a space formerly occupied by the Nationwide building society – will be set across two floors, accommodating about 222 guests. As well as the main restaurant, there will be two onyx bars, a private 24-seater dining room, and outdoor seating also accommodating 24 customers. In the role of head chef is Brian Scanlan.

Baton Berisha, managing director at The Ivy Collection, said the firm is very pleased about the forthcoming opening. He added: “Overseen by general manager Kevin Lightbody, the team look forward to welcoming our regular guests and new neighbours, as well as becoming part of the local community.”

