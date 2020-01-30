Online fashion store is a dream come true for Fife woman Suzanne

A Kirkcaldy woman who always dreamed of having her own fashion store has launched her own business online.

Suzanne Hume founded Dellos Boutique in October which offers stylish clothing at affordable prices.

She has also recently been nominated in the ‘Best Online Business’ category in this year’s Fife Retail Business Awards.

As well as selling jumpers, tops, dresses and trousers, Suzanne also offers a range of jewellery.

Suzanne explained why she decided to launch an online fashion store: “I had always wanted to have a clothing store because I have always loved fashion. I had always dreamed of having my own shop but just never thought it was something I could ever do.

“Then last June I was made redundant from the bank I was working for, for the past 12 years.

“After having a chat with my husband, I decided to just go ahead and launch the store. I decided to do it online to keep my costs down and I thought I could reach anywhere in the world with an online business.”

She continued: “I don’t really sell one-off pieces but I sell different items which are really stylish, of good quality and affordable which no-one else has.”

Initially all Suzanne had was an idea and the name of the business (www. dellosboutique.co.uk) so she went to Business Gateway and spoke to an advisor.

One of the difficulties Suzanne anticipated was finding wholesalers offering good quality clothing but then she discovered a big trade event in London, travelled down to the city and found most of the wholesalers she was looking for.

Suzanne said: “I found the four main suppliers for my stock there. Two of the clothing wholesalers are from Paris and the jewellery is from English-based companies and one of them makes handmade items from India and Turkey. Her jewellery is stunning.”

She now plans to visit another trade fair in London next month and meet with a wholesaler she could do future work with.

Suzanne has showcased her products at local pop up shops and markets and now hopes to keep continue growing her business.