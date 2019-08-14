One million reasons to cheer at AAB's advisory arm

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB), the chartered accountant and business advisory firm, has secured £1 million of new business at its advisory arm.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm, which has a rapidly growing Edinburgh practice, said a flurry of new business wins by the advisory team had resulted in a rise in fee income.

It means that the division is on target to achieve 20 per cent of the overall AAB group income of £26 million for the 2019/20 financial year.

Numbering 50 people, the business advisory team includes experts from the firm’s “virtual finance”, specialist cloud accounting, business advisory services and private client tax teams.

Partner Derek Mitchell, one of those heading the team, said: “It has been an exceptionally busy time for our business advisory team and it is fantastic to see that reflected not only in the increased fee income but also from the feedback and amplified engagement we are receiving from clients.”