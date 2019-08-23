One in three UK full-time workers ‘looking for more flexible job’

More than a third of full-time workers in the UK are looking for a flexible job which allows them to balance home and work commitments, a report has claimed.

The study also found that 71 per cent of people consider flexible working – in terms of both the hours and where they work – as important to their job satisfaction.

However, half of the 2,000 adults surveyed said they cannot work remotely when they want or need to and 46 per cent have no flexibility in the hours they work.

Consequently, one in three full-time workers has left a job in the past 12 months because they wanted a role with greater flexibility.

The desire for flexibility is higher among young workers – with more than half of 18- to 24-year-olds saying they were looking for a new job to find a better balance, compared with 37 per cent overall.

Nic Redfern, director of KnowYourMoney.co.uk, which commissioned the research, said: “Working practices have changed radically over the past two decades – the rise of new tech has made it far easier and more common for employees to work remotely and flexibly.

“However, our research clearly shows many workers feel their employers have not yet caught up with the flexible working trend, so it’s important managers take note of these findings and assess how they can cater to the demands of their workforce.

“Evidently, organisations are at risk of losing talented staff if they cannot provide more flexible structures, whether that’s relaxing the set office hours, allowing employees to work from home or even offering the option of a four-day week.

“Ultimately technology shouldn’t increase employees’ stress level by preventing them to switch off, but instead should be embraced to create new opportunities for people to achieve a better work-life balance.”

Three-quarters of UK workers are in favour of a four-day week even if they have to squeeze their full five-day hours into one fewer days, while 49 per cent would take a pay cut to move from a five-day to a four-day week.

The survey also found that almost a third of workers are unhappy with their work-life balance.