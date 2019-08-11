On the move: Burness Paull, Gilson Gray, Deloitte, ProjectScotland

Commercial law firm Burness Paull LLP has confirmed three promotions to partner and one new lateral partner hire. The new appointments are aligned to important growth areas for the firm – energy and technology.

Building on its status as a premier adviser in the clean energy sector, the firm has promoted two talented energy lawyers, Neil Bruce and Peter Ward to partner.

Lynne Gray becomes a partner in the health & safety and corporate crime team. The firm’s tech sector credentials have been further bolstered by the appointment of Colin Miller, who has joined from DWF, as a partner in the tech & commercial division.

Burness Paull managing partner Tamar Tammes said: “Those internal promotions, the record numbers of newly-qualified lawyers we have retained and the calibre of people we have been able to attract to the firm underline the commitment we have to developing high-performing talent that can deliver exceptional legal services.”

- Legal firm Gilson Gray has welcomed Sarah Feeney from BTO Solicitors to join the rapidly-growing family law department, headed up by Philippa Cunniff.

First qualifying in 2008, Feeney will be bringing 12 years of legal experience to help the continued development of Gilson Gray’s family law offering from its Glasgow office. She said: “I recognised Gilson Gray’s position – it might be a comparatively new firm but it’s definitely made its mark in all aspects.”

- Deloitte has further boosted its Aberdeen-based practice with the announcement that Sarah McGavin has rejoined the firm as an audit director.

She returns to Deloitte after a four-year spell in industry with MOL Group, an international integrated oil and gas company, where she was accounting and reporting manager, working across the business. The announcement is the latest in a series of senior hires and promotions within Deloitte’s team in Scotland.

- ProjectScotland has appointed James Jopling as its new director. He joins the charity – which provides extensive support for volunteering in the community – from The Samaritans where he has served as the executive director for Scotland since 2015.

Jopling possesses wide experience in a number of senior roles within the charitable and third sector in the UK while also leading on award-winning campaigns and partnership activities at organisations including Breakthrough Breast Cancer and Shelter Scotland.