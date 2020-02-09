On The Move: A round-up of the latest appointments in the Scottish business world

A top hotel on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club, has appointed two expert hospitality professionals to its senior management team.

Described by the hotel management as a “real coup”, the resort has recruited Craig Waddell as director of golf and leisure. Waddell, an AA PGA Golf Professional, has moved from Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, and previously Trump International Golf Club, Dubai to take up residence at Dalmahoy’s renowned golf and leisure resort. He replaces Sam Oliver who has recently joined The Wisley Golf Club in Surrey.

Anna MacLeod, Fraser Scott, Sally Pugh of Murray Beith Murray. Picture: Ian Jacobs

And homegrown talent Colin Swanston has been promoted to director of sales and marketing, two decades after joining Dalmahoy as a gym instructor.

Edinburgh-based private client solicitor Murray Beith Murray has announced a number of internal promotions across its asset protection and property groups.

Fraser Scott, who has been with Murray Beith Murray since 2015, has been promoted from senior solicitor to associate. Anna MacLeod has advanced to senior solicitor having been with the firm since 2017. Sally Pugh has also ascended to senior solicitor.

These promotions within Murray Beith Murray follow the recent appointment of partners, Andrew Linehan and Bill Meldrum, within the property group and highlight the firm’s ongoing commitment to this core service area.

Social housing technology specialist DtL Creative has expanded its offer by welcoming Stewart Davison and Aidan Dunphy to the team.

The new appointments will help DtL provide “innovative digital solutions” for clients – such as new technologies, artificial intelligence, internet of things, etc – and to deliver its ambitious growth plans. Davison has been appointed director of innovation while Dunphy joins as an associate consultant through his company Flektion.

The Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) has bolstered its Independent Scientific Panel by recruiting five industry experts to join the board. Dr Lydia Brown MBE, Dr Hans Bjelland, Dr Heather Moore, Dr Clive Talbot and Dr Hamish Rodger join the panel, bringing a range of expertise from industry and academia.

The panel, which provides objective scientific opinion to help inform the innovation centre’s projects, is made up of nine members, who bring together extensive knowledge of aquaculture research from around the world.

READ MORE: On The Move: A round-up of the latest appointments in the Scottish business world