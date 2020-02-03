On The Move: A round-up of the latest appointments in the Scottish business world

Global supply chain company Asco has unveiled two key appointments.

Focusing on the Aberdeen group’s marine gas oil business, Peter Hollister has been appointed as group head of fuels and lubricants. With more than 25 years’ experience within the operator and supply chain communities, his expertise lies across the spectrum of operational and logistic fuel management, from refining to retail supply.

Meanwhile Chris Lloyd returns to Asco after a 13-year break as group head of waste and decommissioning to overseas waste management services. He was most recently chief executive of industrial cleaning company MSIS and has also served as Aberdeen Harbour Board chairman.

Michael Thomson, head of Burness Paull’s restructuring and insolvency practice, has been named in The Hot 100 as one of the UK legal sector’s rising stars.

The annual list, compiled by The Lawyer magazine, recognises the most innovative and creative lawyers who are shaping the future of the UK legal profession. Thomson is one of only two lawyers based in Scotland to make the prestigious list.

Edinburgh-based PureLiFi has announced the appointment of Glenn Collinson, previously co-founder of Cambridge Silicon Radio, to the new position of non-executive director.

Collinson will work with the board of directors to drive business growth as well as with device manufacturers to have LiFi designed into commercial laptops, tablets and mobile devices.

Freelance BBC radio presenter and business journalist Kim McAllister has joined communuications group Connect as senior communications consultant. McAllister has sold her own comms consultancy, Impact Online, to the Paisley and Edinburgh-based agency and will continue her freelance work. Chairman David Cameron said: “It became clear that Kim’s skill set was exactly what we needed to expand our services to our clients.”

A sixth family lawyer at Balfour+Manson has been accredited as a specialist in the field by the Law Society of Scotland.

Jamie Foulis joins Shona Smith, Linda Walker, Iain Thomson, Kirsten Knight and Anne McTaggart, who have already been recognised for their skill in family law. Kirsten and Anne are based in the firm’s Aberdeen office, with the other four at head office in Edinburgh.

READ MORE: New ecommerce body aiming to catalyse Scots economy