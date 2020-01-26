On The Move: A round-up of the latest appointments in the Scottish business world

PR, digital and design consultancy Clark Communications has appointed Par Equity founder Paul Atkinson as chairman to further accelerate ambitious growth plans.

Atkinson has also made a material investment in the consultancy, alongside existing shareholders Angela Hughes, director and Lesley Brydon, founder and MD.

Dave Morrow has joined Sparrows Group. Picture: Contributed

He has a recognised track record in building value for companies in the technology and professional services sector and will work with the Clark Communications management team to continue growth and expansion plans.

Following his experience as a Clark Communications client at the time when he acquired Change Recruitment Group and then formed the Taranata Group, Atkinson was impressed with the consultancy’s strategic approach and expertise, but also its emphasis on employee engagement, which he has highlighted as a key factor in business success.

Aberdeen-based Sparrows Group has announced the further strengthening of its global leadership team with the appointment of a new regional director to oversee operations in the Middle East, India and Caspian (MEIC).

Dave Morrow, who joined the specialist equipment and integrated engineering services firm this month and is based in Dubai, has more than 20 years’ experience in the drilling sector, specialising in the development and implementation of business growth strategies.

Edinburgh-headquartered innovation advisor ABGI UK has announced the appointment of Joe Matusiak to head up its newly launched grants division.

The new division will provide clients with an “end-to-end” grants consultancy service, which includes writing and submitting grant applications, advising on the potential eligibility of projects and supporting in the development of project plans.

Condatis, a UK leader in digital identity, has brought in a new CEO to lead the company during a period of continued business growth.

Chris Tate, previously the optical and software director at PureLifi, brings extensive experience and new capabilities to the team.

Joanne Evans, who had been interim CEO of Condatis since March 2019, will remain with Sitekit as a non-executive member of the board. Tate is said to possess a wealth of management and leadership experience developed over more than 20 years in technology companies in Scotland.

READ MORE: On The Move: A round-up of the latest appointments in the Scottish business world