On The Move: A round-up of the latest appointments in the Scottish business world

Vialex, the Scottish legal services practice, has strengthened its offering with the addition of four recruits as it prepares for a year of expansion.

The firm, which recently announced a strategic venture in London, has hired experienced corporate lawyer Emma Seddon as a senior legal adviser.

Seddon, from Aberdeen, joins Vialex from EDF Renewables where she worked in-house, having previously spent ten years in the corporate team at CMS (previously Dundas & Wilson) where she was a senior associate.

Also joining the team are consultants Christelle Baillie, who trained with Dentons where she spent five years before joining Sainsbury’s Bank for four years, and Michael Drysdale who was previously with Wright Johnston & Mackenzie and has extensive experience advising and structuring early stage companies, which is one of the focuses of the London initiative.

Natasha Edgecombe, formerly a corporate lawyer at DLA Piper, joins Vialex to provide specialist advice in areas such as compliance and anti-money laundering.

Scottish strategic communications advisory firm Charlotte Street Partners has appointed Sarah Buchanan-Smith as partner, based in the firm’s London office.

Buchanan-Smith will focus on developing Charlotte Street’s financial communications and investor relations offering, with a particular emphasis on supporting new and existing clients in the London market.

Charlotte Street Partners was created in 2014 by Malcolm Robertson and Andrew Wilson as a strategic communications and advisory firm. It offers a range of services to organisations across the UK and beyond, including long-term reputation and brand management, crisis support, communications and leadership training, employee engagement, and media relations.

Investing Women, Scotland’s only all-female business angel group, has announced the appointment of Rhona Campbell to its board.

A member of the Investing Women angel group since 2013, Campbell has also served as an advisor to its board. She now joins as a full board member bringing more than 20 years of global technology sector experience working with companies in senior product management and marketing roles.

Earlier in her career, Campbell worked with the Council of Europe in Strasbourg organising head of state meetings for the organisation. She then moved to New York to take on a global marketing position for the United Nations.

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) is pleased to announce the promotion of Dominic Byrne as head of global equities. Byrne, who is currently deputy head of global equities, succeeds Stephen Docherty who is stepping down for personal reasons after over 25 years with the company.

ASI’s global equity team manages £8.9 billion of assets of behalf of clients around the world. The 17-strong team, based in Edinburgh, London, Boston, New York, and Singapore are an integral part of the ASI’s global investment capabilities.

Byrne said: "I’m delighted to succeed Stephen as head of global equities. As a team we are focused on continuing to support our existing, successful strategies, enhancing our processes and establishing new capabilities, including responsible and thematic strategies. This plan is already bearing fruit with a sustained improvement in performance across many strategies.”

International corporate law firm Rooney Nimmo is pleased to announce that Scott Nelson has joined the firm as a partner, based in its London and Edinburgh offices.

Nelson is a highly-experienced corporate transactional lawyer who has spent his entire legal career focused on the representation of leading private equity funds and sponsors in all aspects of their investment and transactional activity.