Olympians Tom Daley and Denise Lewis help Haven showcase new resort facilities

Olympic heroes Tom Daley and Denise Lewis have helped to launch an official tie-up between Team GB and Haven by trialling new attractions at the holiday resort network.

The Olympic diver tried out facilities at the Lighthouse Harbour Adventure Village at Craig Tara holiday park in Ayr after Haven spent close to £100 million developing new experiences at a handful of sites, creating more than 100 jobs.

Daley took the plunge from high-platform jump The Drop while Lewis tackled the Crazy Climber wall, which are among the creations being trialled at five holiday parks across the UK.

Additions to the Ayrshire park include a simulated 12-metre base jump, a zip wire and an indoor playing village suitable for younger guests.

Gerard Tempest, director of business development for Haven, said: “We have invested heavily in five of our parks over the winter and will be reviewing the different concepts with a view to rolling these out further in 2020 and beyond.”