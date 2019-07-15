Oil & Gas UK board hires reflect changing nature of industry

Industry body Oil & Gas UK said it was addressing the “energy transition challenge” as it named two new high-profile board members.

Bob Drummond, chief executive of Hydrasun Group, has been appointed to the organisation’s board, as well as Alistair Stobie, chief financial officer at Hurricane Energy.

OGUK said the appointments came as it looked to bolster the sector’s efforts to “maintain the competitiveness of oil and gas production” while also playing a significant role in enabling the UK’s net zero carbon emissions ambition.

With more than 40 years’ industry experience, Drummond has been chief executive and managing director in a number of major energy services companies including Maersk UK, Salamis Group, Wood Group Engineering and Rigblast Energy Services Group, prior to joining Hydrasun in 2002.

He said: “I look forward to working with the board toward the delivery of Vision 2035 and in particular at a time when our industry continues to develop and evolve through the energy transition.”

Stobie is said to possess “significant” capital markets and international oil and gas industry experience. Hurricane Energy has developed pioneering approaches to exploration, particularly in the frontier region West of Shetland and the company recently achieved first oil from the Lancaster field.

Deirdre Michie, OGUK’s chief executive, said: “I am really pleased to welcome both Bob and Alistair to the board as they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be hugely beneficial as we engage in the challenges facing the industry. Around the OGUK board table, Bob and Alistair will continue to ensure a strong voice for the supply chain and for the diversity of operators that continue to be attracted to the UK Continental Shelf.”