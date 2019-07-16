Offshore firm Rigmar wins EOWDC contract with Vattenfall

An Aberdeen offshore services firm has won a major contract to support the UK’s “most innovative” wind farm.

Rigmar has agreed a deal with Vattenfall, the Swedish energy group behind the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) in Aberdeen Bay, that will secure work for 20 of its technicians.

The offshore firm has been awarded the contract to inspect and maintain subsea structures and cables as well as foundations, turbine transition pieces, subsea cabling and boat landings at the EOWDC. This is in addition to 20 Rigmar staff already working at the 11-turbine site in Aberdeen Bay.

It marks Rigmar’s first win as a main contractor in offshore wind, following previous experience as a sub-contractor in the sector.

This comes as the offshore wind industry last month confirmed a £100 million growth fund for the UK supply chain, as part of the Offshore Wind Sector Deal partnership programme agreed with the UK government.

Rigmar chief executive Keith Nelson said: “Having completed a number offshore wind projects as a sub-contractor, we are delighted with our first as the main contractor and are grateful to Vattenfall for this prestigious contract award.

“We also appreciate the support we have received from various government agencies in our move into this important new line of business and are looking forward to demonstrating our capabilities to the European offshore wind industry.”

Danielle Lane, Vattenfall’s UK country manager, added: “As the offshore wind industry continues its rapid expansion, the Sector Deal should give confidence to oil and gas companies to take a serious look at this sector, and we’re pleased that Rigmar has made that move.”

The EOWDC, described as “a test bed for innovation in the offshore wind sector”, currently generates a total capacity of more than 93.2 megawatts, which can supply the equivalent of 70 per cent of Aberdeen’s household electricity demand.

It has been generating electricity since last summer and is expected to continue operating for another 24 years.

Rigmar has received support from the Fit 4 Offshore Renewables supply chain programme, an initiative funded by the Scottish Government and run by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

Andy Martin, business development lead for ORE Catapult, said: “The programme is a unique service to help the UK supply chain get ready to bid for work in the offshore renewable energy sector and, in the case of Rigmar, has proved incredibly successful in enabling them to win this major contract with one of the UK’s most innovative wind farms.”