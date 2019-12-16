Odd man in at Scottish Salmon Co as new owners Bakkafrost install CEO

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC), one of Scotland’s biggest food producers, is under new leadership following its takeover by Faroese firm Bakkafrost.

The Edinburgh-headquartered business has announced that Craig Anderson will leave his position as chief executive and be replaced by Odd Eliasen with immediate effect.

Odd Eliasen will take up the helm at Scottish Salmon Company with immediate effect. Picture: Contributed

Eliasen, who is currently MD of Havsbrun, part of the Bakkafrost Group, has broad experience in restructuring fish farms in the Faroes and has held various board positions in the industry.

In September, Bakkafrost agreed to acquire Northern Link’s 68.6 per cent stake of shares in the SSC, which operates some 60 sites across the west coast of Scotland and Hebrides and employs more than 600 people, triggering a mandatory takeover. The planned transaction values SSC at £517 million.

Anderson, who led the salmon producer for six years, sold his own shares to Bakkafrost as part of the sale.

He said: “Following the completion of the acquisition of SSC, Bakkafrost will take leadership of the company to deliver the growth vision of the enlarged group.

“It has been a pleasure being the driving force in ensuring that, throughout the world, the value of Scottish provenance continues to be recognised.”

READ MORE: Japanese sushi deal swells exports at Scottish Salmon Co



Eliasen added: “Craig’s reputation within SSC and the industry is one of a strong leader with a firm commitment to the company’s stakeholders.

“I look forward to building on his legacy and maintaining the growth momentum of the company. My near-term objective will be to ensure a smooth integration of the business so the combined company can deliver the strategic synergies that underpinned the rationale for the acquisition.”