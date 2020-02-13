Ocean Outdoor invests in 93 Scottish sites ahead of COP26

Have your say

Ocean Outdoor, the listed digital billboard specialist, is investing in 93 locations in Glasgow and Edinburgh to boost its roadside impact.

The company is developing a “super-premium” advertising board network across key routes in Scotland, such as the M8 and A8, which are expected to deliver 26 million impacts every two weeks.

Ocean Outdoor is investing in 93 locations in and between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Picture: Contributed

This includes the 40-metre high M8 Tower, a double-sided advertising screen close to Glasgow International Airport which is due to launch next month and will be viewed more than two million times a fortnight.

Ocean’s UK-wide XL Network will debut in Scotland, going live in six Glasgow sites on 9 March.

The group pointed to strategic timing, with the rollout coming at the start of year which will see Scotland host significant events including the Euro 2020 Football Championships and the UN Climate Change Conference, COP 26, when 200 world leaders and 30,000 delegates will travel to Glasgow.

MD Marc Keenan said: “Ocean has developed a new breed of premium digital assets and quality audience delivery networks.

“Both Glasgow and Edinburgh are textbook cities for how DOOH [digital out of home advertising] should look in a digital connected city.”

Last year Ocean secured a 15-year contract with City Property Investments, the property arm of Glasgow City Council, to redevelop and introduce new roadside and city centre digital advertising screens.

