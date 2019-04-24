Northern Irish firm hails Dundee as property ‘hotspot’

A Northern Irish property investment company that last year acquired a portfolio in Scotland stretching to more than one million square feet has secured a significant letting in Dundee.

Lotus Property said the final two remaining suites at the West Port House development on the city’s Marketgait have been let to Scottish Courts and the Crown Prosecution Service on a 15-year term.

The firm’s wider portfolio, made up of 45 properties in total, is predominantly located in Dundee and includes key assets in Marketgait/West Marketgait, Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate and Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

Alastair Coulson (pictured above), managing director of Lotus Property, said: “This [latest] deal confirms that there is positive movement in the Dundee property market following the significant and ongoing period of regeneration which the city is currently going through.

“I remain confident that Dundee is primed to become one of the UK’s next property investment hotspots.”