North Uist brothers all at sea with new scallop vessel

Two North Uist-based brothers who founded a scallop fishing business a decade ago have bought a new vessel, thanks to a six-figure funding package.

Konrad and Kamil Kosieradzki moved to North Uist from Poland following a one-year university placement on the island in 2004, and established K&K Fishing in 2009.

The new scallop vessel, which will be only the second new fishing boat under 15 metres to operate from the Outer Hebrides in the past ten years, will be tailor-made to the firm’s requirements and will improve operational efficiency, including a 30-40 per cent reduction in fuel costs.

Director Konrad Kosieradzki said: “We’ve seen some challenges since establishing K&K Fishing ten years ago, including the fuel crisis in 2013, but we feel now is the right time to invest in our business.”

Iain McFee, senior relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, which is providing the funding package, said: “We often hear about the fishing industry boom on Scotland’s east coast, but there are also many successful smaller businesses on the western isles investing in the future.

“Konrad and Kamil’s work ethic and dedication to the business has ensured the success of the business, and we wish them all the best as they receive their new vessel.”