North-east to tap into digital accelerator initiative

Opportunity North East (ONE), the private sector economic development body, and business support organisation Elevator have pushed the button on a new business accelerator to boost the region’s digital economy.

The ONE Digital Accelerator powered by Elevator will support start-up, early stage and growth companies across the North-east of Scotland.

Entrepreneurs from across the region’s business community are being invited to apply for an “intensive” five-day digital bootcamp where their business ideas will be tested against a range of digital technologies and business models to identify those with the greatest potential to be disruptive for commercial or industry deployment.

The most promising bootcamp participants will achieve a place on the 12-week accelerator programme, which for the first time, with ONE’s support, will include exposing founders to digital tech case studies, sector experts and access to dedicated tech mentors.

The accelerator’s backers stress that those taking part will have access to the “skills, knowledge, networks and advice to take their idea from concept through to minimum viable product stage and on to market readiness”.

Maggie McGinlay, deputy chief executive of ONE, said: “As we encourage digital transformation to be embraced widely across our key sectors and transform our regional economy, the ONE Digital Accelerator can inspire those in the early stages of developing an idea about how to implement digital technology and tech business models right from the start while sharing sector specific expertise from ONE, Elevator, ONE CodeBase and other partners to turn the region into a global hub for people and businesses that want to engage in the industrial digital economy.”

Gary McEwan, Elevator chief executive, added: “When it comes to disruptive thinking, Scotland has punched above its weight for centuries. The north east has benefitted immensely from this; we are now a region full of technological developments and expertise which have added value for the digital sector.

“Our partnership with ONE will deliver the specialist support required to enhance this sector further, boosting innovative thinking and the development of disruptive digital solutions. It aims to accelerate the growth of our region’s digital tech companies, while providing our people with the cutting-edge skills and know-how to win in the digital space.

“The bootcamp is the first step to uncovering the hidden gems who are looking for the knowledge to apply digital technology to their business.”

The accelerator will be delivered from the new ONE Tech Hub, which has Robert Gordon University and ONE CodeBase as key partners.