North Coast 500 teams up with Aviemore tour leader Wilderness Scotland

Aviemore tour operator Wilderness Scotland has unveiled a partnership with the North Coast 500 to create guided road cycling tours along the iconic route.

The tie-up has produced three supported multi-day tours, ranging between seven and 11 days, for cyclists looking to immerse themselves in the Highland landscape.

North Coast 500 MD Tom Campbell said the tours will add value by “offering cycling experiences that match the incredible sea and landscapes that make up the North Coast 500”.

Paul Easto, founder of Wilderness Scotland, said: “Despite its rising popularity, the route provides genuine opportunities to slow down and enjoy the iconic Highland landscapes and local fare.

“Riders can take on the challenge of three guided tour options between seven to 11 days in length and ranging in difficulty. If you like the idea of the journey but want to save your legs, we’ve added e-bikes as a hire option this year, alongside our existing road and hybrid hire bikes.

“When people think of Scotland, it’s this landscape that immediately comes to mind. Exploring it by bike awakens your senses and offers you time to take it all in. It’s that sense of connectedness that we look forward to sharing.”