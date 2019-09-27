North Berwick camper van firm creates 'digital birth certificate' for vehicles

An East Lothian campervan company is giving every customer who drives home with a new van a “digital birth certificate” for their purchase.

Jerba Campervans, a converter of the Volkswagen T6 model, is creating “unique” videos for its buyers of their new van being transformed from its skeletal form to a bespoke, tailor-made vehicle.

Simon Poole, founder and director at Jerba, said: “A new campervan is like anaddition to the family; it can really transform your lifestyle from the moment it becomes yours.

“We thought that these digital birth certificates would be a nice way of marking the moment and making that special feeling of driving the van home last longer.”

The 15-strong team of cabinet-makers and craftsmen at Jerba who build the vans by hand now all incorporate filming into their roles – and each lot of footage is then sent to the company’s digital designer who pulls together a montage of the campervan being built.

Poole added that customers “recognise that we’ve gone that extra mile to make the experience of buying their van unique and memorable”. He said: We’re always looking for ways to improve what we do and to be innovative in every aspect of our work to keep us ahead of the game.”

Simon and his wife Cath founded Jerba in 2005 after a decade of owning and hiring campervans all over the world. Last year, they decided to become 100 per cent employee owned – and said they experienced an instant 11 per cent surge in productivity in the months following.#

