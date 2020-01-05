Non-alcoholic Scottish spirit brings pop-up bar to Edinburgh

Alcohol-free spirit Feragaia is aiming to boost its market presence during Dry January with a series of pop-up experiences.

The drink claims to be Scotland’s first non-alcoholic spirit and is distilled, blended and bottled in the Scottish Lowlands.

Feragaia, which means Wild Earth, will host a pop-up bar aboard the floating Fingal hotel in Edinburgh, including a series of activities, talks and events, from Burns Night until 31 January.

The spirit is the brainchild of founders Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild, formerly of Edrington Americas and Pernod Ricard, respectively, and has previously held pop-up bars at locations in London.

Wild said: “Our ambition is to introduce Feragaia to its home market in Scotland at a time of year when people are most curious and open to alternatives. We are continuing and evolving Scotland’s rich history of distillation and celebrating this innovation at the Wild Earth Pop Up Bar aboard The Fingal."

Launched in July, Feragaia now has more than 50 stockists UK-wide, 40 of which are in Scotland.

READ MORE: Ethical finance chief urges firms to protect environment

Wild added: "Increasingly, modern day lifestyles exert more pressure on the individual. People try to squeeze more out of the day in areas of work, friends and family, experiences and health.

"As we all know alcohol can be a hindrance in many ways and so something that contains zero alcohol and that delivers on satisfaction, quality, authenticity and taste is a vital option to have in today’s world."

Sales of soft and alcohol-free drinks in the UK rose by 80 per cent in pubs, bars and restaurants last year, according to CGA Research Consultancy.