Newhouse housing plan all set to be decided

Councillors will decide tomorrow (Thursday) whether to grant planning permission for a 638-house development in Newhouse

New Brannock Ltd and Barratt Homes are jointly seeking the green light to proceed with construction of the Torrance Park development on the 27 hectare site which is currently vacant land.

Planning officers are recommending permission be granted, subject to a number of conditions including a £3.2 million financial contribution towards local education services.

Although the proposals contravene the local plan, council officers have deemed this acceptable because they will contribute to the housing land supply and the development is believed to be in keeping with the character of the area.

In their planning and access statement submitted in support of the application, the developers said: “The design provides an excellent opportunity for development, using the existing landscape setting and features as opportunities to enhance the built environment of Holytown and provide a quality residential development that integrates with the surrounding area.

“The proposal will provide a high quality new residential development with a mix of new homes from three-bed semi-detached to four-bed detached villas.

“The design incorporates areas of open space and play areas in the centre of the development for not only new residents but for existing residents of the neighbouring developments.

“This central open space also connects to the wider area and Legbrannock burn.

“The development will provide much needed family housing within an area which is already suited to this kind of development.”

No objections have been received from members of the public. The Coal Authority has called for a thorough site investigation due to the presence of historic mining activity at the site.

Scottish Water noted a foul sewer within the Barratt area and a combined sewer parallel to the A723 to the south.

There is an outlier badger sett on the site and its destruction will require a licence.

Neil McGrory - Local Democracy Reporter