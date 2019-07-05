New Scots property venture pushes into more UK cities

A new property management venture being launched by Scottish firm DJ Alexander has signed up business partners in some of the largest cities in the UK, as well as having a sizeable slice of London covered.

The firm, whose recruitment website was rolled out this week, is confident of attracting more partners in the coming months while hitting its target for launching later this year.

The Apropos by DJ Alexander offshoot has now signed up business partners in several locations, including Manchester, Liverpool, Reading, Leeds and Newcastle.

Apropos is said be “radically different” from existing models in the sector and aims to attract “high quality property professionals and letting agents interested in a long-term partnership with the business”.

David Alexander, joint managing director of Apropos by DJ Alexander, said: “We are progressing well and have made significant signings across large parts of the UK particularly in the major cities.

“We want our partners to feel directly involved, to be a part of the business and to understand that they will directly benefit when the business grows. It is as much in their interests to expand the business as it is in ours. Our business partners have the opportunity to build up a monthly recurring income and, more importantly, build up a residual value for themselves for the future.”

The firm was recently named by the London Stock Exchange Group as one of the 1,000 businesses to inspire Britain.

Alexander added: “We are at the beginning of something that will be big. I believe that we will change the way the market operates through a series of important innovations in the way we work with business partners, landlords and tenants.”

DJ Alexander was established in 1982 and has its head office in Edinburgh.