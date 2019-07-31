New Post Office opens for Kirkoswald residents

The Post Office is opening a new ‘local’ service at Kirklands House and Garden, Kirkoswald, to help meet local demand for postal services in the area.

It is scheduled to open today (Wednesday, July 31) at 1pm and will provide a Post Office serving point in the store, where the Post Office terminal will sit alongside the retail till.

As with any other branch, robust security procedures are in place, anyone handling Post Office transactions, including new staff, will be fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy to ensure they meet Post Office standards.

The new services will be available, six days a week, during the store’s opening hours, 9.30am - 4pm Monday to Saturday.

Kirkoswald Post Office will be delighted to welcome customers to the new branch.

Residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services which will be made available, including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The present Post Office serving Kirkoswald at 60 Main Road, will close at 1pm today (Wednesday, July 31).

To ensure that local residents were provided with a service in the area, the current branch has been operating a temporary reduced hours programme from June until the branch relocates.

Robert Sharp, Post Office Change Manager said: “We are trying to make it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet all of our customer needs.”

The new Post Office has parking available and will be fully accessible for the disabled, including a hearing loop and is located within 300m of the old branch.