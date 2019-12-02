New planning application for Westway Retail Park

Have your say

A further planning application has been submitted by the developers behind the proposed cinema, leisure and retail development at Westfield Retail Park.

North Lanarkshire Council approved planning permission in principle for the site back in June, however since then the Antonine Centre has raised a legal challenge.

As such Savills, acting on behalf of Dutch firm Promontoria Holdings, have submitted a second standalone application in an attempt to bypass the judicial review.

The mixed use development includes a cinema, commercial leisure, foodstore, hotel, food/beverage, car showroom and business incubator uses with associated landscaping, access, parking and infrastructure.

A consultation event is taking place at the Muirfield Centre today (Monday) until 8.30pm, with representatives of the developer available to answer questions.

Meanwhile, Ogilvie Homes has submitted an appeal to the council after being refused permission to build nine houses on a site off King’s Drive in Westerwood