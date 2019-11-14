New partner boosts Aberdein Considine’s private client growth ambitions

One of Scotland’s top divorce and family lawyers has switched firms to join Aberdein Considine as it ramps up its private client offering.

Leonie Burke, who is a family law practitioner with almost 20 years’ experience, has left Brodies to join Aberdein as a partner, based in its Edinburgh office. The fast-growing firm, which runs 19 offices and has a headcount approaching 500, has undertaken a number of acquisitions and is heavily focused on expanding its legal teams and specialisms.

Managing partner Jacqueline Law said the latest appointment was a significant milestone for the firm’s Edinburgh operation.

“Our family law team is now being recognised by industry guides as offering quality advice, particularly in high-value divorce matters,” she added.

“The addition of Leonie to the team in Edinburgh is a significant milestone and she joins what is a growing wider private client practice in the capital.”

Burke is accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as both a family law specialist and as a family law mediator. She also comes recommended by both Chambers & Partners and The Legal 500, the industry’s top legal guides. Burke graduated from the University of Aberdeen in 1999.

Ruth Aberdein, head of family law, said: “Leonie is an extremely well-qualified and experienced family lawyer and we’re delighted that she has decided to join the firm. She is well known and highly respected throughout the family legal sector, and her work has been recognised by both Chambers & Partners and Legal 500.

“This is a growing area for the firm and Leonie’s addition to the team will be critical in helping us to continue providing the counsel and advice our clients expect.”

