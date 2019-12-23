New names help Livingston's The Centre bag highest footfall in four decades

One of Scotland’s largest shopping centres is celebrating the highest footfall figures since it opened more than four decades ago.

Bosses at The Centre in Livingston said they had seen a record 17 million shoppers pass through the doors this year, with the final total set to be boosted by a last-minute festive rush.

The mall is home to some 160 stores including Marks & Spencer, Superdry and Topshop in addition to more than 20 places to eat, including Nando’s and Wagamama.

Patrick Robbertze, centre director, said: “Reaching our record figure of nearly 17 million shoppers this year is a fantastic achievement for everyone at the mall and testament to the great retail and leisure offering which we are really proud of at The Centre and the fantastic team we have on board.”

In October, it emerged that new leases had been secured with major brands including Hotel Chocolat, New Look, Specsavers and Schuh Kids.

