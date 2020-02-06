New look Proserv hails solid second half performance

Aberdeen-based technology specialist Proserv Controls has cheered a strong second half thanks in part to “several substantial wins” for its subsea controls team.

The business was established during 2019 as one of two distinct global divisions of Proserv Group – the other being Houston-based flow control valve developer and manufacturer Gilmore.

In the second half of the year, Proserv Controls’ subsea team bagged a significant deal with a top US-based independent operator to deliver a production control system for a facility in the Gulf of Mexico.

Working alongside the same US client, the Scots firm will also design, build and test subsea distribution units and a subsea controls module for a further development well in the area.

Davis Larssen, chief executive of Proserv Controls, which also won work in the North Sea, said: "2019 was undoubtedly a year of major changes within Proserv, as two new divisions were unveiled. The rationale for this restructuring was to enable the company to focus on its cutting-edge technology and its core strengths.

"Our subsea team possesses outstanding capability and expertise and so its attainment of a number of notable contracts from prominent players across the globe, is highly encouraging for the potential future benefits of this corporate realignment."

READ MORE: Proserv sells tech unit with 170 staff to English firm