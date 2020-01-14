New job for former Hibernian FC chief

The Law Society of Scotland has made a key appointment to its senior leadership team.

Scott Lindsay has joined the professional body as executive director of finance and operations.

A chartered accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (Icas), Lindsay has most recently run his own consultancy business, SLL Business Consultants. Prior to that, he was the director of finance and IT at the Scottish Football Association (SFA) and chief executive of Hibernian FC.

Lindsay said: “It’s an exciting time for the Law Society. Having just celebrated its 70th anniversary, there is much to be proud of, in particular, a team who are clearly passionate about the legal profession they serve and committed to achieving excellence in everything they do.

“There are huge opportunities ahead of us and I am very much looking forward to working with the Society’s council, board, leadership team and colleagues across the business.”

Lorna Jack, CEO of the Law Society, added: “This year we will be launching our new operational strategy, and with Scott’s experience, his input and contribution to that is going to be invaluable.

“As well as his previous senior appointments, Scott has extensive financial management experience and has sat on numerous audit and risk committees.”

