New images released for Trump Estate Aberdeenshire housing plans

Images have been released of an estate being built by the Trump Organisation in Aberdeenshire.



The developer has been given the green light to construct 550 homes plus retail and leisure facilities at Menie Estate, home of Trump International Golf Links, which is owned by the US president.

Its application was passed by 38 out of 62 councillors who voted at a meeting in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Almost 500 people have registered interest in the first 82 homes to be built at the Trump Estate since Thursday.

Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International Scotland, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support this project has received.”