New images released as work starts to reopen landmark canal-side distillery

Building work has officially begun to create a new distillery on the banks of the Forth and Clyde canal.

The multi-million-pound restoration of the Rosebank distillery, which is being carried out by ISG, is expected to be completed in summer 2021.

Work gets underway at the mothballed site. Picture: Contributed

Situated between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Rosebank has been dormant for 25 years. It ceased production when former owner UDV – now Diageo – mothballed the site and its maltings were converted into a restaurant.

In January, new owner Ian Macleod Distillers was granted permission to revive the distillery and has since been putting plans in place to breathe new life into the grounds.

Mike Younger, finance director of Ian Macleod Distillers, said: “This ground-break is a milestone – it marks the start of a new and exciting chapter for both Rosebank and Ian Macleod Distillers.

“Our vision was to bring this quintessential Lowland single malt back to life and ensure it could live on for generations to come. A dream that is now very much underway.”

The iconic 108-foot chimney stack, which has become an instantly recognisable landmark in Falkirk, will remain right in the middle, connecting Rosebank’s past with its future, the distiller added.

