New images: Project manager hired for multi-million-pound Livingston nursing home

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has been appointed to work on a multi-million-pound nursing home development in West Lothian.

The firm will provide project management, quantity surveying and principal designer services to the Livingston project on behalf of Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group. Earlier this month, Randolph Hill said it had hired Fife-based Muir ­Construction to build the 60-bedroom facility.

Fife-based Muir Construction was recently appointed to build the 60-bedroom facility. Image: Contributed

Hardies partner Murray Warner said: “We are delighted to secure the appointment to this prestigious project, with work due to begin at the start of next month and scheduled for completion by February 2021.

“The high-quality development will feature a two-storey timber frame construction with a mix of stone, render and timber cladding to external walls and a mix of pitched and flat roof technologies with solar panels on the pitched areas.”

Peter McCormick, managing director of Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group, added: “Our investment in this new Livingston site will help fill a gap in the current care home offering in West Lothian and bring new jobs into the local community.”

In addition to Hardies, the design team on the project comprises architectural practice Gilberts and Harley Haddow as M&E engineer and structural and civil engineer.

Randolph Hill Nursing Homes currently cares for more than 350 residents and employs hundred of members of staff at sites across east and central Scotland.

READ MORE: Derelict site in Livingston set for multi-million-pound nursing home