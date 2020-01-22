New Fife golf course will be ‘must play’, says new manager

Fife’s newest golf course will become a ‘must play’ course when it opens later this year, its new general manager has said.

The 6,905-yard, par 72, Dumbarnie Links is due to open on May 16, aiming to attract golfers who visit north east Fife to play in St Andrews.

David Scott, who has been announced as the new general manager at the 345 acre links course, said it will benefit the local economy.

“I believe Dumbarnie Links will quickly become a ‘must play’ course when in the St Andrews area,” Scott said. “And rather than take business away from other courses, I’m confident that many golfers will stay an extra night in the area – and so be most beneficial to the local economy.”

Scott comes to Dumbarnie Links from The Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa at St Andrews, where he served as director of golf, Leuchars and estates.

He spent the past 11 years in a variety of roles at the facility, including director of operations and general nanager of golf. Prior to The Old Course Hotel, Scott was the director of golf at nearby Kingsbarns Golf Links.

“My immediate focus is to get all elements ready to deliver a seamless golfing experience when we open our doors to the golfing world on the 16th of May, 2020,” said Scott.

“A key to our success will be getting a fine team in place that have the positive mindset to deliver exceptional service.”

The course will offer views over the Forth for visiting golfers. The routing is also departure from the usual.

Instead of the traditional out-and-back layout, designer Clive Clark explained that the Dumbarnie Links is a “mix of two big loops with elevated tees facing into the Firth of Forth”.

The bunkering, however, does follow convention with a half-and-half mixture of traditional sod-stacked pot bunkers along with what Clark described as “natural bunkers surrounded by tall fescue grasses waving in the wind”.

“We are so excited to have David to lead the team at Dumbarnie Links,” said Matt Molloy, senior vice-president of OB Sports.

“It is no small undertaking to open a golf course, let alone a links course neighbouring the home of golf, but we know David will do an amazing job.

“We can’t wait to share Dumbarnie Links with the world.”

For more information on Dumbarnie Links, or to book your starting time starting May 16, 2020, visit the all-new course website at www.dumbarnielinks.com.