New entrepreneurial festival to kick off with event in Aberdeen

Business support organisation Elevator and Business Gateway have have pressed the button on a new entrepreneurial festival.

BeBrave will launch across the North-east later this year. The inaugural event is scheduled to take place at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen on 3 October with interconnecting events running throughout the country.

It will act as an entrepreneurial hub for new and existing businesses, or those curious about enterprise.

Gary McEwan, Elevator chief executive, said: "Scotland is an entrepreneurial nation, with a long and proud history of innovation. It is critical that we maintain this entrepreneurial spirit to attract more would-be entrepreneurs and, in turn, see positive change across our economy.

"We are committed to creating opportunities for everyone to flourish. BeBrave does exactly that."

Hugh Lightbody of Business Gateway added: "Entrepreneurship is vitally important to the Scottish economy, with SMEs providing an estimated 1.2 million jobs and representing 99.3 per cent of all businesses in Scotland.

"Given this landscape, it is vital that entrepreneurs are supported to dream big, stay focused and find the determination and resilience they need to succeed."