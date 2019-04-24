New Edinburgh tap room in the offing for beer lovers

An Edinburgh microbrewery that specialises in gluten-free and vegan beers is planning to add a tap room as part of its expansion plans.

Bellfield Brewery hopes to open the visitor facility this summer, adjacent to its brew house in the Abbeyhill area of the city.

The visitor centre and tap room form part of an expansion plan funded by a recent raise of £600,000 via Equity Gap, the angel investment syndicate.

The brewery also hopes to promote the tap room as a venue for “meetings, away days, special events and performances”.

The tap room plan is subject to licensing approval and will be considered by the council’s licensing board later this month.

Alistair Brown, Bellfield’s MD, said the company was experiencing strong demand for its products thanks to sustained growth in the craft beer sector and the “explosive” growth in demand for ‘free-from’ products in the UK.

He added: “Many microbreweries like ourselves – such as Campervan in Edinburgh – now have tap rooms where visitors can enjoy a beer that’s super fresh, brewed on site.

“We know from experience that having our own tap room is a critical next step for us, to help us to sustain and indeed, increase, the number of jobs we have created.”