New discount chain to open shop in Kirkcaldy

A new discount store is to open in Kirkcaldy, filling up the site left vacant by the collapse of Poundworld.

One Below, a new UK brand, has been launched by the original founders of Poundworld will open in Kirkcaldy on Friday, creating 20 retail jobs.

One Below will open at 10am at Fife Retail Park and is the brand’s first store to open in Fife.

You may also be interested in:

A92 at standstill after rush-hour crash

’True gentleman’ Connor Law passes away, aged just 26

Concern over plans for new Fife fish and chip shop

The chain plans to sell everything for £1 and under, including a wide range of brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s.

Many of the former Poundworld staff who lost their jobs when the old Kirkcaldy shop went into administration in 2018 have been given new employment at the One Below store.

One Below boasts prices starting at as little as 29p, with a wide range of items across 10 departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, partyware, craft and gardening.

The chain is being independently financed and launched by father-and-son retail entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards (36) and Christopher Edwards Senior, the original founders of Poundworld before it was sold to a US group in 2014.

Christopher Edwards (36) managing director of One Below Retail Limited said: “We’re extremely happy to be opening in Kirkcaldy with some amazing bargains for local shoppers. It’s fantastic to be able to create 20 local jobs for the retail industry too.

“One Below is the only name on the high street offering everything it sells for £1 or less, with branded, quality products costing as little as 29p.

“We look forward to helping local shoppers to save on a variety of their favourite products.”