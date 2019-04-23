New chief for Shepherd and Wedderburn

Scottish legal heavyweight Shepherd and Wedderburn has elected Andrew Blain as its new managing partner.

Blain, who takes up the role on at the start of next month, has been a member of the firm’s board since 2009 as divisional director of the corporate division.

He succeeds Stephen Gibb, who was first elected in 2012 and led the practice through the aftermath of the global financial crisis and on the acquisitions of Tods Murray in 2014 and the Commercial Law Practice in Aberdeen in 2016.

Under Gibb’s stewardship, the firm has grown from 360 people to almost 500 and reported record financial results on its 250th anniversary last year. Gibb, who decided not to stand for re-election, will return to practice as a corporate partner.

Chairman Paul Hally said: “I look forward to working with Andrew to lead the firm in the next phase of its strategic development. Thanks to Stephen we have a strong foundation on which to build.

“It is a time of great change in our market with many exciting opportunities. We have a great team to support our firm and, most importantly, our clients.”

Blain added: “I look forward to leading the firm as we go from strength to strength, supporting clients in Scotland, the rest of the UK and internationally.

“Stephen has been a driving force across the business and, in particular, in promoting diversity and inclusion within our firm. I look forward to building on his achievements for the benefit of clients and colleagues.”