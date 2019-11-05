New cars sales in reverse but electric vehicles charge ahead

New car sales were stuck in reverse gear last month, new industry figures reveal, despite alternatively fuelled vehicles grabbing a record market share.

The latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 10,348 fewer cars were registered across the UK in October than during the same month in 2018 - a 6.7 per cent fall. It reflects a tough environment for consumers and fleet buyers as economic and political uncertainty continue to dent confidence.

October's best sellers. Image: SMMT

Sales of diesel models were down 28.3 per cent, continuing the recent pattern of decline, while petrol cars fell by 3.2 per cent.

Alternatively fuelled cars such as hybrids and pure electrics grabbed a market share of 9.9 per cent, which is the highest on record.

Year-to-date figures show the new car market is down 2.9 per cent during the first ten months of the year compared with 2018.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “The growth in alternatively fuelled cars is very welcome, showing increasing buyer appetite for these new technologies.

“The overall market remains tough, however, with October now the year’s eighth month of decline.”

Charles Butler, motoring expert at www.carwow.co.uk, said: “Would-be new car buyers assaulted by noise in the market about price fluctuations have chosen the best action to be to take no action and defer, and this is bad news for what has been an incredibly sluggish year for the industry.

“Diesel sales continued to fall; no doubt partly driven by the increased environmental awareness that has seen alternatively fuelled vehicles take a record market share.”

James Fairclough, chief executive at AA Cars, added: “It is incredibly disappointing to see overall sales have gone into reverse between September and October, and to such a great extent.”

