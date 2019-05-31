New boss at controls for Journeycall owner ESP Group

ESP Group, the company that owns Scottish contact centre business Journeycall, has named its new chief executive.

Theresa Slevin will take over from the current boss, Terry Dunn, tomorrow. Slevin, who is currently managing director of Journeycall, joined the company in 2006.

Journeycall’s activities are focused on the transport industry, providing a range of services within the public transport and smartcard sectors.

Dunn, who remains owner of the company, is stepping away from the operational side of the business to focus on the strategic future of ESP Group, and will assume the role of executive chairman.

Slevin said: “My journey with the ESP Group has been fantastic and this is an exciting time for both myself and for our company in this industry.

“Travel options are continually changing as a result of innovation and uncertain economic and political climates, so it’s important that our future initiatives can adapt to evolving circumstances while enhancing the customer’s experience. I am excited about leading the company through its next steps by delivering positive change while ensuring a profitable future.

“I would like to thank Terry for his support over the last few years and I look forward to working with him to deliver the next stage in our company’s successful journey.”

Dunn, who founded ESP Group in 1994, said: “Theresa has shown excellent leadership and business acumen over the years, producing impactful results that have generated positive business outcomes and helped secure the future of our group.

“As we move into the next phase of our internal development, I am pleased to be handing over the future of this company to such a dedicated and dynamic leader.”