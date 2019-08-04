New accelerator programme in Scotland seeking start-ups

Applications are being sought from start-ups for a new accelerator programme that has launched in Scotland, aiming to help entrepreneurs take their ideas onto the world stage.

Registers of Scotland and Ordnance Survey have joined forces to launch Geovation Scotland, which is open to new businesses operating in all sectors north of the Border. The deadline is 2 September.

Successful applicants will over a 12-month period be able to access resources including experienced software developers, property expertise from Registers of Scotland, “geospatial” knowledge from Ordnance Survey, up to £15,000 in funding, and mentorship on business proposals and investor relationships.

The first cohort will be based at a dedicated innovation space in Meadowbank House, Registers of Scotland’s HQ in Edinburgh.

The Geovation Programme already operates in England, and in the three years since its London launch, has created more than 200 jobs, helped 84 companies, and seen them raise £23.3 million.

Edinburgh-based waste analytics company Topolytics has benefited from data available under the Geovation Programme.

Jennifer Henderson, keeper of the Registers of Scotland, said: “Geovation Scotland will support creative people to use our data to create their own businesses, and to benefit the wider Scottish economy and the people of Scotland.”

Head of Geovation Alex Wrottesley said the launch of the new scheme will help more geotech and proptech (property tech) start-ups become leading players on a domestic and global stage.