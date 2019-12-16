National Timber Group doubles Grangemouth site as it branches out in Scotland

National Timber Group has revealed plans to further grow its footprint in Scotland after almost doubling the size of its operation in Grangemouth.

The timber producer’s Forth Valley processing plant now measures six acres and is the national production centre for its Scottish division following significant investment.

National Timber Group said the revamped facility will support the roll-out of new branches across the country.

The company has opened two new outlets for trade customers in the last year, at Sighthill in Edinburgh and Anniesland in Glasgow.

Alex McLeod, MD of the timber firm’s Scottish arm, said: “This significant level of investment is testimony to our commitment to the Scottish market, which continues to offer real opportunity for our business.”

National Timber Group employs more than 1,300 staff, with 360 of these based across 30 branches in Scotland.

It was formed in 2018 following Cairngorm Capital’s investment in timber companies Arnold Laver, Rembrand, North Yorkshire Timber, Thornbridge and, most recently, Cotswold Manufacturing.

Chief executive Rob Barclay said: “National Timber Group started in Scotland with the acquisition of timber merchant Thornbridge so it is a natural progression to further our vision of expanding north of the Border.”

He added that the investment would help the group to “achieve our overall vision of spearheading the timber market within Scotland, and the UK”.