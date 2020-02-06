National Mod boosts Glasgow economy to the tune of £3.2 million

The National Mod generated an estimated £3.2 million for the Glasgow economy last year, welcoming more than 12,000 visitors.

A recent economic impact report showed that the average visitor spent £177 each day while staying in the host city.

It added that 81 per cent of visitors to Glasgow during the Mod’s nine-day run in October attended the event, which is the world’s biggest Gaelic festival.

Organisers claimed the figures showed notable growth in the festival’s popularity, with overseas visitors staying in Scotland an average of 4.3 nights compared with last year’s 3.2.

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gàidhealach, which organises the festival, said: “We have seen a higher number of festival attendees, spending habits, and amount generated for the host city – what a fantastic achievement.

"This is the first time that the festival has been hosted in Glasgow since 1990 and we are ecstatic about the healthy number of individuals that came to the city to celebrate with us. We are looking forward to our 2020 festivities which are taking place in Inverness.”

READ MORE: Glasgow’s Firefish hits tenth anniversary with key hire and London push