Mum and daughter to start £425k transformation of Heineken-owned East Lothian hotel

Work is due to begin this week on a major refurbishment of the Wemyss Hotel in Port Seton, East Lothian by Star Pubs & Bars and new operators, mother and daughter team Christine O’Brien and Sarah Couch.

Heineken-owned Star said the £425,000 project would transform the “little-used, tired local into a quality family-friendly pub”. It will be renamed the Seaglass Inn and is expected to open in mid-July, creating about 16 jobs.

Christine O’Brien said: “Everything is changing; the inside will be much more stylish, welcoming and comfortable.”

She grew up in Prestonpans and runs the New Plough Inn with her father Thomas O’Brien in Tranent.

The project is part of a £4 million investment which Star Pubs & Bars is making in pubs in Scotland this year.

Brian Davidson, Star Pubs & Bars operations director for Scotland, said: “With so many new homes being built on the A1 corridor, there’s a shortage of great pubs that serve food.

“We’re delighted to be joining forces with Christine and Sarah to broaden the appeal of the Wemyss Hotel. We’ll be working flat out to get the Seaglass open so that people can use the new garden over the summer.

“We’re investing over £4m in pubs around Scotland this year to help them move with the times and thrive for the long term.”